A SALESMAN followed his ex-girlfriend and her new partner after a drunken night in Surfers Paradise and beat the man so severely he ended up with a massive bleed on the brain.

It came six days after he had broken into their home and beat the couple.

Christian Kaye, 37, told police the night of the attack "I am disgraced" and "my brain just snapped", the Southport District Court was told.

He pleaded guilty today to one count of grievous bodily harm, one count of wilful damage and two counts of common assault.

Judge David Kent sentenced Kaye to four and a half years prison to be released after he served 16 months.

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill said the more serious attack was on December 29, 2014 when the couple were walking home over the Chevron Island bridge about 2am.

Kaye, who has split from the woman less than a month earlier, was in a taxi and saw the couple before he got out and followed them.

"Kaye grabbed him by the head before kicking him in the head a few times … passersby had to intervene," Mr Churchill said.

CCTV footage of the horrifying attack was shown to the court, showing the man not attempting to fight back.

Judge David Kent said: "There is probably about five kicks where you see the head move backwards … none of them good."

Mr Churchill said the man was taken to hospital and treated for a broken noise and severe bruising to the face.

It was not until April 2015 the man began to experience headaches and tests revealed a massive bleed on his brain which experts traced back to the attack.

"This is extremely serious offending … it's a tragic episode which could easily be avoided," Mr Churchill said.

Kaye's barrister Bernard Reilly, instructed by Bamberry Lawyers, said Kaye had been remorseful ever since the attack and handed himself into police that night.

"There is barely a day that goes by in my client's life that he does not pause to reflect on the sheer stupidity of his actions in December 2014," he said.

"He adds to his regrets and shame that he knows he can never undo what he did.

"It is clear my client's actions arose from the breakdown of the relationship which he had been in for over two years and feelings of betrayal, anger and no doubt so jealousy as well."

Mr Reilly said since the attack Kaye had undergone extensive counselling, including in anger management.

He said Kaye had minimal criminal history and had no other violent offences.

Kaye was born in England before moving to New Zealand and becoming a citizen.

He moved to Australia 10 years ago but never gained citizenship.

This means he is likely to be deported when he is released from prison in 2020.