Dad punches victim 20 times in ‘brutal’ road rage attack

AN unemployed father who admitted to repeatedly punching a man while he was on the ground has walked from court today with immediate parole.

Shane Gregory Armstrong, 45, was lucky not to have seriously injured a motorist in a shocking Nerang road rage attack which involved two other people, a court was told.

In the Southport Magistrates Court today Armstrong pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm while in company and wilful damage in September last year.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Nicola Wood said the fight began with a minor nose-to-tail collision on Mt Nathan Rd.

A truck driver with a dash camera was trying to get out of a property at the time and captured footage of the attack. The truckie sounded his horn but it did not deter Armstrong.

Sen Constable Wood said the victim tried to drive away from the scene when Armstrong reached inside the car, punched the victim, pulled the keys from the ignition and threw into bushland.

The victim got out of his car to call police and a passenger left Armstrong's car and attacked the victim, the court was told.

When the pair fell to the ground Armstrong struck the victim in the head 20 times as he cowered in the foetal position.

The court was told the victim suffered cuts and abrasions in the assault.

Sen Constable Wood said Armstrong also ripped the side mirror off the victim's vehicle before throwing it on the ground.

Defence lawyer Sam Jackson, of Bamberry Lawyers, said the victim grabbed Armstrong's shirt and tried to drive away, which prompted his client to pull the keys from the car.

Mr Jackson told the court the fight began when the complainant struck Armstrong's side mirror.

He said the assault was "fairly brutal" but it did not cause serious injuries.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse said Armstrong's actions were barbaric and unacceptable.

Ms Dowse sentenced him to a total of 12 months prison with an immediate parole release.

Armstrong was ordered to pay the victim $1000 compensation and $235 restitution for damage to the car.