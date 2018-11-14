Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A blue car has been destroyed by fire in Broadbeach this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran
A blue car has been destroyed by fire in Broadbeach this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran
Crime

Car destroyed by inferno in party precinct

by ANDREW POTTS & EMILY HALLORAN
14th Nov 2018 6:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAGING inferno has destroyed a car near the heart of one of the Gold Coast's party precincts this morning, blanketing the suburb in a thick layer of smoke.

Queensland Fire and Rescue were called for assistance at 5.50am, with reports of a car on fire in Anne Avenue, Broadbeach.

Broadbeach locals were woken up by the fire in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran
Broadbeach locals were woken up by the fire in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran

The small blue car was gutted in the fire, which was fought by a single fire crew.

Police are on-scene and investigations continue.

Broadbeach station officer Adam Andrewartha said some witnesses saw the driver's seat on fire

"It appears someone may have thrown something throw the window (to call police for info)," he said.

"It doesn't appear the vehicle has an owner."

The car was destroyed Picture: Emily Halloran
The car was destroyed Picture: Emily Halloran

A person whose property neighbours the car said they heard a huge bang

Another was staying in a nearby unit and heard the sound of an explosion around 5.30am followed by a second bang shortly after.

"I looked out my window and saw sparks of fire from coming out of the car," they told the Bulletin.

broadbeach car fire fire police

Top Stories

    Our $1B shire: Report reveals what comes next

    premium_icon Our $1B shire: Report reveals what comes next

    News Livingstone's population is now 37,000 and with hundreds more people moving to the Shire every year, it continues to grow.

    Electrician risks his employees' jobs with drug stash

    premium_icon Electrician risks his employees' jobs with drug stash

    Crime Business owner had a stash of steroids, testosterone and ecstasy

    Pay for upgrades or airports will close

    premium_icon Pay for upgrades or airports will close

    News Dozens of struggling regional airports could be forced to shute.

    Man still in custody after destructive rampage through CQ

    premium_icon Man still in custody after destructive rampage through CQ

    Crime Man accused of ramming a Yeppoon car in the middle of the night

    Local Partners