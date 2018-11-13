Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shots were fired at a Gold Coast house overnight.
Shots were fired at a Gold Coast house overnight.
Crime

Coast house riddled by bullets in drive-by shooting

by ANDREW POTTS
13th Nov 2018 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast house has been riddled by bullets in a drive-by shooting overnight as police launch an extensive hunt to find the shooter.

Detectives are investigating the incident, which happened at a Currumbin Waters house on Judeller Road at 7.30pm last night.

A front window and an interior wall were damaged in the shooting, though those inside, including a 27-year-old man, were not hurt.

An unknown person was seen leaving the area in a black coloured vehicle.

Police launched extensive patrols but are yet to find either the person or the vehicle.

Investigations are continuing.

Related Items

crime currumbin gold coast

Top Stories

    Essay winner shows glimpse of shocking Neerkol history

    premium_icon Essay winner shows glimpse of shocking Neerkol history

    News LESLEY Synge wrote the stories of her grandmother and her siblings being taken in by the orphanage in 1916.

    • 13th Nov 2018 6:09 AM
    Hoon tears up sports fields and destroys his $72k car

    premium_icon Hoon tears up sports fields and destroys his $72k car

    Crime Middle of the night hooning on restricted licence

    Offender 'not getting the message' about domestic violence

    premium_icon Offender 'not getting the message' about domestic violence

    Crime 'Maybe one day you will get the message,' Magistrate

    Rockhampton Show fees on council agenda

    Rockhampton Show fees on council agenda

    Council News Councillors will discuss entry fees for the event

    Local Partners