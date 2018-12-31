Menu
Fine for throwing sticks at sister's home

by Lea Emery
31st Dec 2018 3:58 PM
A GOLD Coast man's quest to get breakfast ended in a fine after he began to throw sticks at his sister and mother's Miami home.

Danny Francis Flannigan, 53, was also seen yelling at "imaginary people" and walking around drinking from two wine bottles.

Flannigan pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court this morning to a single charge of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Don Reid said police were called about 1pm on Saturday after Flannigan refused to leave from outside his sister and mother's home.

He yelled towards the house as well as throwing a number of sticks.

"(The sister) couldn't leave for work as her mother was home and she was worried for her safety," Mr Reid said.

The court was told concerned passers-by also called police.

"He had two wine bottles in each hand and was talking to imaginary people," the court heard.

Magistrate Gary Finger fined Flannigan $450.

Duty lawyer Mollie Roper said Flannigan had gone for a walk to get breakfast.

"Drugs and alcohol have been a problem in the past," she said.

She said the worst of the offending was throwing sticks around.

