A woman has told the Southport District Court her former partner threatened to kill her. Picture: Scott Fletcher
Crime

Man threatened to kill partner over phone: court

by Lea Emery
24th Oct 2018 5:15 AM
A GOLD Coast man told his girlfriend he was going to kill her as he choked her in a fight at their home, the Southport District Court has heard.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty yesterday to choking and common assault.

His former partner tearfully told her version of what happened during a fight when her boyfriend is alleged to have wrapped his hands around her neck on March 27 last year.

"His exact words were 'you made me do this' and 'I will (expletive) kill you," she told the court.

The court was shown pictures of bruises and scratches on the woman's neck.

The jury of nine women and three men heard the fight started after the woman woke to find the man watching pornography on his phone and masturbating.

She said she yelled and screamed at him.

She denied she was the aggressor.

The court was told the pair had a volatile past and the woman said it was not uncommon for them to fight.

The trial continues today.

