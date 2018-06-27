Nude cleaning service ‘a disgrace’

Bare All Cleaning CEO Brett Jones, with talent manager Sophie Mandeville (front), says: “The name of the business sums up exactly what it is. It is a look-but-don’t-touch policy.” Picture Mike Batterham

Bare All Cleaning CEO Brett Jones, with talent manager Sophie Mandeville (front), says: “The name of the business sums up exactly what it is. It is a look-but-don’t-touch policy.” Picture Mike Batterham

FIRST it was baristas in bikinis. Then came barbershop staff wearing the same.

Now the Gold Coast is home to a similarly risque new venture with a company called Bare All Cleaning starting.

And veteran Gold Coast City Councillor Dawn Crichlow is not happy, calling it "disgraceful".

The three-month old operation, dreamed up by Byron Bay man Brett Jones, with Gold Coaster Lucas Wilson owning a stake, has 30 'cleaners' on its roster. They are mostly female but there are also a handful of male staff.

Mr Jones said: "The name of the business sums up exactly what it is.

"As much as it might seem like a really sexual thing, it is a look but don't touch policy.

"It is also a proper clean. We are a professional cleaning service with chicks and dudes who happen to get their kit off.

"If they just want a barely there bikini because they are a good Christian person who goes to church on Sunday, that's an option," Mr Jones said.

"Then there is topless and we also have the full monty."

Bare All Cleaning prices start at $90 an hour for a cleaner in a barely-there bikini. Sophie Mandeville (front) the talent manager, has about 30 staff, including a handful of males, on the roster. Picture Mike Batterham

The Bulletin asked Cr Crichlow what she thought of the saucy new cleaning company and she was not at all amused.

"That is wrong, that is wrong, that is wrong," she said.

"Is this even legal, do the police know?

"These people are ruining their lives by setting up a reputation such as a naked cleaner - go and get a real job,"

"It's absolutely disgraceful and the Gold Coast doesn't need that," the Southport councillor fumed.

Veteran Cr Dawn Crichlow on Bare All Cleaning: “That is wrong, that is wrong, that is wrong.”

"We don't even allow people nude at a beach let alone to clean our houses - watch all the hotels and apartment tenants shut these people down.

"If they are that desperate to get a job, then go clean a shopping centre.

"Absolutely disgraceful."

Mr Jones said safety was paramount and customers had to book via a website which identified them via payment details.

Staff also checked in with headquarters on arrival and on departure from an address.

The service was popular for after-party cleans at units and bond cleans at the end of a tenancy.

Prices start at $90 an hour with items of clothing on and increases to $149 an hour for full nude.