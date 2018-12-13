Peachey’s Titans: ‘We will shock you’

Titans recruit Tyrone Peachey has a message for the Gold Coast's NRL rivals in 2019: "we're going to shock a lot of people".

Peachey has settled into life on the Gold Coast after attempting to back out of a $1.5 million deal to remain at Penrith.

The NSW Origin utility reported for pre-season training at his new club three weeks earlier than required and has been training at left centre and five-eighth as coach Garth Brennan decides how to best use his big-name signing.

Brennan prised Peachey away from Penrith on a lucrative deal, but the 27-year-old insisted his move to the Gold Coast was as much about winning as it was money.

"Where would you rather live - the mountains or the beach?" Peachey said after spreading some Christmas cheer at Gold Coast University Hospital on Wednesday.

"I knew there were a lot of good players up here. I didn't want to go to a club that's not going to compete for the top eight and hopefully make the finals next year.

"I've got a lot of confidence in this team that they're going to do very well next year.

"Since I've come here and seen the boys train and how they go about football, I have full confidence we're going to shock a lot of people."

Peachey and the Titans visit Gold Coast University Hospital. (Gold Coast Titans)

The Titans finished 14th last season in Brennan's first year at the club and last made the finals in 2016 under Neil Henry.

The club's previous finals appearance was back in 2010 before five years of failures sent the Titans to the brink of collapse.

Peachey has been buoyed by what he has seen since arriving at the Titans and much of that has been familiar given Brennan's links to Penrith.

"(I came to training early because) I didn't know any of the boys, system or anything," Peachey said.

"He's brought a lot of things from Penrith that I've done there so I didn't have to learn too much. Names of plays and defensive systems and stuff like that.

"It was a lot easier to transfer to a new club. I thought it was going to be a lot harder."

Gold Coast and Peachey have plenty to prove. (Nigel Hallett)

Peachey looks set to start the season at centre, however, he is also in mix to partner halfback Ash Taylor.

Brennan has some playmaking talent in his ranks with Tyrone Roberts, Ryley Jacks and AJ Brimson also five-eighth possibilities alongside Peachey.

"I wouldn't be surprised (if I play five-eighth)," Peachey said.

"Wherever Brenno needs me and if that's the best team for round one then I'm happy to do it.

"It's good competition here. They need a five-eighth so everyone is competing and it's good for the team.

"There was a lot (of competition) at Penrith too but I seemed to get a position.

"I've got a lot of confidence in myself and whatever position I play I can do the best job for the Titans."