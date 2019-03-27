Wright reveals thinking behind kick choice

Peter Wright admits his decision to centre the ball was a tough one. Pic: AAP

SUNS forward Peter Wright says he was following team rules when he decided to centre the ball instead of going for goal against St Kilda in a move that he thought would leave Gold Coast vulnerable in the dying stages.

The memory of Sunday's decision has weighed on Wright's mind since he opted to put the Sherrin at the top of the goal square when he received a free kick on the edge of the 50m arc near the boundary line.

Gold Coast trailed by a point with little more than two minutes remaining but the man considered one of Gold Coast's best set shot kickers put the ball into the contest where teammate Chris Burgess dropped the mark in front of goal.

Wright explained what was going through his mind at the time.

"It was a tough one. It definitely went through my head going both ways, to have the shot or put it just at the top of the square," Wright said.

"I remember thinking we had three to five minutes left and didn't think a point would do it for us.

"It is a team structure, if you're on the edge of your range or a tough shot then put it to the top of the square.

Peter Wright chose not to kick for goal. (Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

"It almost came off, Burgess nearly took mark of the year. That comes off and he marks the ball and it works out perfectly.

"Even after that we still had our chances but both options were going through my head.

"If I kicked a point, with new rules you can get it out of the centre quick and thought it would leave us vulnerable.

"Even to get a secondary stoppage in front of goals would have been nice.

"Hopefully I get another chance at it and get a better result."

Wright kicked two goals against the Saints, including a snap from the pocket on a tight angle that earned him a goal of the year nomination.

"It all happened pretty quick," Wright said.

"It was more a reflex action. You try and kick goals like that at training so it was nice to see it go through. It was one of the better goals I'll kick that's for sure."