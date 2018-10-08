Why Suns didn’t match bid for Lynch

SUNS CEO Mark Evans has revealed why the club chose not to match the offer presented to Tom Lynch who will join Richmond on a massive seven-year deal.

It's been a busy day of trading for the Suns who have lost Lynch but secured Tigers players Anthony Miles and Corey Ellis.

Gold Coast had an opportunity to match any bid on the restricted free agent Lynch which would either bolster their power during trade negotiations or force the key forward to the draft.

But with the Suns, who already hold pick 2 in the draft, expected to receive pick 3 as compensation for the club's former captain Evans said they were comfortable with letting Lynch go.

"While we would all much rather retain Tom, the mechanics of Free Agency and the level of compensation we receive would suggest this is the best course of action for us at this point in time," Evans said.

Evans said Lynch would always be welcomed back at the Suns.

"Tom's contribution to our club has been significant, as a two-time best and fairest winner, All-Australian and captain he will always be welcomed back at the Suns," Evans added.

"We understand the current free agency system is part of the AFL landscape, we respect Tom's decision and wish him and his family all the best for the future."

Tom Lynch spent eight years at the Gold Coast Suns. Picture: Michael Willson, Getty Images.

Richmond footy manager Neil Balme said Lynch was an exciting prospect who had a lot left to give to the game.

"We're pleased to welcome Tom to our football club," Balme said.

"Tom is clearly a talented footballer, but he also has great leadership qualities and a strong work ethic.

"At only 25 years of age, he is an exciting prospect and has many years of good football ahead of him.

"I, like many of our fans, look forward to seeing Tom in yellow and black."

Gold Coast traded their 2019 third round draft pick in exhange for Miles, who won Richmond's JJ Liston Medal this year, Ellis and Richmond's future third round selection.

The Suns will be Miles', 26, third club after previous stints with both GWS (10 games) and Richmond (61 games) over seven years.

"Anthony has proven his ability at the top level and we're excited by the opportunity to add him to our midfield group," Suns list manager Craig Cameron said.

Miles averaged 28.6 disposals, 7.7 clearances and 4.2 tackles in 2018.

Ellis, taken with pick 12 in the 2014 draft, played 27 games with the Tigers.

"We've said that were keen to target players who are looking for greater opportunity, are of great character and are keen to help drive our club forward, Corey and Anthony fit that perfectly," Cameron said.

Ellis averaged 22.2 disposals at 74% efficiency in the VFL in 2018 playing both on the wing and across half back.