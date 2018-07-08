Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL

Suns sliding down ladder

by TOM BOSWELL
8th Jul 2018 4:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Kangaroos big man Majak Daw gets the jump on his Suns rival. Picture: AAP Images
Kangaroos big man Majak Daw gets the jump on his Suns rival. Picture: AAP Images

GOLD Coast are under threat of becoming the worst performing Queensland side since 2013 following a 37-point loss to North Melbourne at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

A day after Brisbane recorded a second straight win to go ahead of the Suns on percentage, Gold Coast slipped to their 10th straight loss as North Melbourne ran out 14.11 (95) 8.10 (58) winners in front of 14,389 spectators in Melbourne.

North Melbourne remain in the hunt for finals, holding ninth on the ladder with nine wins and on equal points with sixth-placed Melbourne.

Gold Coast are now behind Brisbane on percentage, and could be in danger of finishing behind their Queensland rivals for the first time since 2013, when the Lions and Suns secured 12th and 14th respectively.

Gold Coast barely got a glimpse at goal as North Melbourne peppered theirs.

Coleman Medal leader Ben Brown had three goals early and the Suns couldn't contain the ball at ground level when Rory Thompson, celebrating his 100th game, provided a contest in the air.

In promising signs for Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew, his midfield were able to match their North Melbourne counterparts for most of the game while Alex Sexton kept Shaun Higgins quiet.

Related Items

Show More
afl brisbane lions gold coast suns nroth melbourne kangaroos

Top Stories

    Seven people in hospital after three-car pile-up

    Seven people in hospital after three-car pile-up

    Breaking QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are working to free a woman trapped in an overturned vehicle.

    Shocking carnage after vandals strike Rocky housing estate

    Shocking carnage after vandals strike Rocky housing estate

    Crime Three display homes hit with water flooding and paint damage.

    Young girl impaled by bike handlebars

    Young girl impaled by bike handlebars

    News Gympie girl airlifted after she impaled herself on her handlebars.

    Baby born with FAS after mum drank eight beers a day

    Baby born with FAS after mum drank eight beers a day

    Health “I feel so guilty for betraying my daughter.”

    Local Partners