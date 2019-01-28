SuperCoach AFL: Suns full of bargains

How does the song go? Where have all the good guys gone?

Gold Coast is holding out for a SuperCoach premium in 2019 but that doesn't mean the Suns don't deliver plenty of mid-price and rookie value.

We've analysed the Suns' SuperCoach mid-price risks and top cash cows ahead of the new season. How many will you be picking?

PREMIUMS

The well is dry when it comes to the Gold Coast's premium options.

The Suns' highest priced player in 2019 is David Swallow at $487,500, which isn't exactly in the top tier of midfielders.

Will we be saying the same thing at the end of the season? Perhaps some of the players below can elevate their game.

Gold Coast Suns recruit Anthony Miles at training. Picture: Supplied.

MID-PRICE RISKS

Anthony Miles ($342,000, Mid)

A consistent ball-winner who couldn't break into Richmond's best 22 in the past two seasons (when the Tigers barely had an injury). Played one game last year and scored 90, expect a lot more scores like that this year when he's Gold Coast's leading extractor. Wins a lot of free kicks, too.

Corey Ellis ($233,300, Def-Mid)

Another former Tiger who performed well in the VFL - averaging 98 and 110 SuperCoach points in 2017-18 - but couldn't translate that at AFL level on the rare occasions he was selected. Very cheap and dual-position status also helps his case.

George Horlin-Smith ($270,300, Mid)

In a similar mould to Miles but a bit cheaper due to his poorer SuperCoach record. His best season was 2017 when he averaged 76 in seven senior games for Geelong, but we've never seen him in a starting AFL midfield. Watch his pre-season.

Pearce Hanley ($296,400, Def)

Looked a shadow of his former high-scoring last season self but the last time he had a clear run with injuries he put together scores of 119, 100, 87 and 105 in the last four games of 2017. Just needs a bit of luck.

Jack Martin ($439,000, Mid-Fwd)

Picking a breakout player from the Suns would be a brave move but if anyone can do it, Martin can. Hugely talented but inconsistent in the first five years of his AFL career. Started to put it together last year with eight 90-plus scores in 15 games.

Gold Coast recruits Chris Burgess and Izak Rankine.

ROOKIES

Sam Collins ($188,900, Def)

Likely to be one of the most selected players this year, Collins is a mature-age recruit picked up from the VFL, where he led the league for total marks and contested marks in 2018. He has already had two years in the AFL system, playing 14 games for Fremantle in 2016-17. Will see plenty of the footy in defence for Gold Coast, the only question is his cash generation potential from a high starting price for a rookie.

Chris Burgess ($123,900, Def-Fwd)

The Suns were given priority access to three mature-age recruits before the draft and picked Collins, Burgess and Josh Corbett. Burgess played in attack and defence for West Adelaide in the SANFL this year, giving flexibility to Stuart Dew and SuperCoach players.

Josh Corbett ($123,900, Fwd)

The third of Gold Coast's priority mature-access signings is a tall forward who won the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal as the most promising young player in the VFL last year. He kicked 22 goals for Werribee and averaged 7.6 marks over nine games before an eye injury ruined his season. Past winners of the medal include Bayley Fritsch, Nic Newman and Kane Lambert. Jonathan Brown is a big fan.

Jack Lukosius ($202,800, Fwd)

The No.2 draft pick was long considered a likely No.1 selection and has drawn comparisons to St Kilda champ Nick Riewoldt for his marking and big engine. Averaged 107 SuperCoach points at under-18 level, but how many chances will he get up forward for Gold Coast?

Isak Rankine ($198,300, Fwd)

An explosive forward who has been likened to Crows legend Andrew McLeod. Gained valuable experience against senior bodies in the SANFL last year but again the question will be how many points he can score in what is likely to be a bottom-two side. Likely to have a few big games but some quiet ones, too.

Harrison Wigg ($102,400, Def)

The former Crow was a popular cheap pick last year before a pre-season ankle injury wiped out his season. He's even cheaper this year and if he's fit is almost an automatic bench selection after averaging 25 disposals, five tackles and 98 SuperCoach points in the SANFL in 2017.

Gold Coast rookie Michael Rischitelli.

NO-GO ZONE

Michael Rischitelli ($259,800, Def)

The Suns have extended the popular clubman's career but we don't have to do the same. Was on the verge of being a premium SuperCoach selection at the height of his career but averaged just 48 in 21 games last year.

Will Brodie ($369,800, Mid)

Long-suffering Brodie advocates were finally put out of their misery when he was selected in the senior team in Round 11 last year. He was pretty good after that but is too expensive to consider this year.

Nick Holman ($364,700, Fwd)

Former Blue was a bargain last year (showing the value of picking mature-age recruits), peaking at $371,200 - a gain of more than $268,800 from his starting price. Doesn't present anywhere near that value this time.

DRAFT SMOKIES

David Swallow (Midfield)

Former No.1 draft pick will be the Suns' No.1 midfielder this year and has finally shrugged off his injury demons. Back him in to average 90-plus.

Jarrod Witts (Ruck)

Once the top-tier rucks are taken you can probably save your ruck spot until late when a player like Witts is likely to still be available and can do a very serviceable job.