Don decides Titans future

Anthony Don has agreed to a new two-year deal with the Titans. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images

ANTHONY Don will remain at the Titans for the next two years after sacrificing a pay rise for loyalty to the club that gave him his NRL break.

The Titans were in grave danger of losing the cult hero, with three Sydney clubs understood to have been interested in the classy finisher.

But Don, who turns 31 at the end of the season, will remain on the Gold Coast until the end of 2020 after agreeing to what is likely to be the final deal of his career.

The Grafton product, who played his 100th NRL game earlier this season, is understood to have sacrificed more than $120,000 over the next two years given offers on the table from Sydney clubs.

Instead, the club's current player of the year has agreed to a take a pay cut from the Titans to remain on the Gold Coast, where he will soon become the leading tryscorer in club history.

Gold Coast are understood to have budged slightly from their original offer but have snared Don - who was already a bargain-basement buy - for an even smaller fee, with last year's NSW Country representative on less than $140,000 a season.

Don celebrates with Brenko Lee in Sunday’s win over the New Zealand Warriors. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Titans were comfortable with their offer given Don's age and injury history - he has had four shoulder surgeries - but losing him would have been disastrous, especially with Gold Coast product Kane Elgey set to leave and another fan favourite, Konrad Hurrell fighting for his future.

Don crossed in the Gold Coast's win against New Zealand on Sunday to be sitting level with young gun Phillip Sami on 11 tries this season.

And he believes he has plenty left in the tank after starting his career later than other players.

Don is on track to become the Titans’ most prolific try scorer. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

"My body's fresh at the moment and I can definitely see myself playing for the next two or three years," Don said earlier this year ahead of his 100th NRL match.

"I'm definitely proud of being a one-club player.

"It's an honour to stay at the one club. A lot of people get moved on through their career, either by signing a bigger deal or the club not wanting them anymore, so I'm stoked to play 100 games at the Titans and hopefully I can add a few more."