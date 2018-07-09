Origin hold right call for Taylor

Ash Taylor needs more time before getting Origin call-up.

HE may be an Origin player of the future but Ash Taylor showed exactly why Kevin Walters was right not to pick him for Game Three after he wilted under frustration in the Titans' 34-0 loss to the Broncos.

Taylor had been rated a chance of a shock call-up for Wednesday's game after Queensland lost the series but he showed he still has a way to go to become a bankable representative player.

Without Maroons pair Jai Arrow and Jarrod Wallace, the Titans struggled in the middle of the ground.

But he allowed his frustration to get the best of him as he compounded his errors with hot-headed flashes.

Ashley Taylor of the Titans during the Round 17 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos. Photo: AAP

Titans coach Garth Brennan said earlier in the week he was glad in a sense that Taylor would not be thrown into the Origin cauldron in an understrength Queensland side.

And while he knows his No. 7 will be beating himself up after his performance against his old club, he said Taylor still had things to learn.

"I think it was a big lesson there for Ash today to take control of a team that's on the back foot," Brennan said.

"Ash wouldn't be happy with his performance today.

"He was talked about for Origin Three and maybe he had a bit of disappointment about that but maturity will help him adapt to those disappointments throughout his career.

Ash Taylor has trained with both the emerging and senior Origin squads but is yet to get his chance with the Maroons. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

"He's going to have a lot more disappointments in his career than that.

"He'd be the first to say his performance today wasn't where it needed to be."

Brennan said he would not have to counsel Taylor on his performance or attitude.

"He knows himself. Players know when they've had a good game or when they don't," he said.

"Me and Ash will sit down with the other coaches early in the week and go through the game like we always do and he'll learn from that."

Taylor has the perfect opportunity to bounce back against a Roosters side containing former Queensland halfback Cooper Cronk.

"We'll move on to next week and the Roosters which is another tough battle for us," Brennan said.