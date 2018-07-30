Titans provide glimpse of their future

Phillip Sami celebrates a try with Titans teammate Ash Taylor. Picture: Getty Images

GARTH Brennan's assertion the Titans are on the road to a strong future gained its biggest tick of approval when generation next led the Gold Coast to a drought-breaking win against New Zealand.

Five-eighth Alexander Brennan, centres Brenko Lee and Phillip Sami and forwards Keegan Hipgrave and Moeaki Fotuaika were instrumental in Sunday's win, with Brennan optimistic about the club's future next season.

"It's exciting where this club's heading, we've got some super kids coming through and we've got some really good experienced guys around them that are helping them," Brennan said.

"You go through our side; Phil Sami's young, AJ's young, Ash is young, Jai Arrow's young, Moe Fotuaika's only 18 and doing what he's doing as a front-rower in the NRL is enormous.

"There's a massive upside for the Titans.

"We've had some heartbreaking times this year and we've had some performances that haven't been where they need to be but I know we're heading in the right direction."

Alexander Brimson has impressed since earning his start. Photo: AAP

One of the features for the Titans is the "experienced" players Brennan talks of are all relatively young as well.

Aside from fullback Michael Gordon, who turns 35 at the end of the season, entrenched Titans players Ryan James, Jarrod Wallace, Nathan Peats and Kevin Proctor are in their late 20s and at the peak of their powers.

Blooding players like Brimson and Fotuaika this season as Sami, Hipgrave and Arrow build on their NRL experience puts the Titans in the box seat for 2019 when the heat will be on Brennan to produce a top-eight result in his second year as head coach.

"I know (the experience they get) this year is going to be great for them going forward," Brennan said.

Phillip Sami sets sail for the tryline. Photo: Getty Images

"Those guys will be better for the experience, those younger guys, and hopefully some of our senior guys will develop into the leaders that we need them to be."