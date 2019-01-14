Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

QLD tradie cops $250,000 penalty for unfinished jobs

by Brianna Morris-Grant
14th Jan 2019 6:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast tradesman has been ordered to pay more than $253,500 in fines and compensation today after charges were laid by the Office of Fair Trading.

Ali Faraj, also known by aliases Ali Mousselmani, Kamil Kassem and Kamil Mousselmani, was fined $60,000 and ordered to pay $193,500 in compensation to three customers.

Between October 2017 and February 2018, Mr Faraj used a fake Queensland Building and Construction Commission builders license number in ads for his business.

The Gold Coast Magistrates Court also heard Mr Faraj had accepted $204,000 in payment for three jobs which were not completed.

The OFT issued a public warning in May of last year to avoid using Mr Faraj's services.

Fair Trading Acting Executive Director Craig Turner warned consumers to be careful to use "reputable" traders.

"If you see a licence number in an advertisement, conduct a QBCC licence search to ensure you're dealing with someone legitimate," he said.

"Be vigilant, know your consumer rights and do your research before handing over large sums of money."

Mr Faraj was found guilty of one count of making false representations about holding a QBCC builders licence and three counts of accepting payment and failing to supply goods and services within a reasonable time.

building industry court editors picks gold coast office of fair trading tradesman

Top Stories

    CQ miner killed in workplace accident farewelled at memorial

    premium_icon CQ miner killed in workplace accident farewelled at memorial

    News "We miss him dearly and have taken great comfort from the support that people have shown us during this time”

    • 14th Jan 2019 6:00 PM
    Woman gets 60 hours community service for stealing food

    premium_icon Woman gets 60 hours community service for stealing food

    Crime Woman nabbed stealing food after being in court

    • 14th Jan 2019 5:34 PM
    'Not refugees': Fears grow as Dutton draws line on couple

    premium_icon 'Not refugees': Fears grow as Dutton draws line on couple

    Politics Friends of the Biloela family fear for their deportation.

    • 14th Jan 2019 5:30 PM
    Hundreds turn out for bargain back to school supplies

    premium_icon Hundreds turn out for bargain back to school supplies

    News Books, uniforms, and other supplies at shockingly low prices

    Local Partners