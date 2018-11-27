Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A lane of the M1 northbound has been closed after a two vehicle accident this morning. Picture: Supplied.
A lane of the M1 northbound has been closed after a two vehicle accident this morning. Picture: Supplied.
News

Traffic chaos after two car crash on motorway

by Michael Saunders
27th Nov 2018 10:22 AM

A TWO vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway has caused traffic chaos this morning with lengthy delays for expected for motorists.

Northbound lanes between Mudgeeraba and Reedy Creek are backed up more than 10km after a hatchback collided with a truck just north of the Mudgeeraba Road exit of the M1.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 9.30am after reports of a hatchback colliding with a truck and landing on its roof.

Police have closed the left lane of the motorway and an ambulance crew are assessing a female patient for injuries.

Motorists travelling northbound on the M1 can expect delays up to 20 minutes and police have advised to seek alternate routes.

The crash comes after an 18-year-old woman was killed in a three vehicle accident near Canungra yesterday.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks gold coast traffic

Top Stories

    Cap Coast businesses excluded from BHP's new payment terms

    premium_icon Cap Coast businesses excluded from BHP's new payment terms

    Business Higher turnover businesses on the Capricorn Coast excluded from mining giant's 30-day payment decision

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Well-known bowler charged with wife's manslaughter

    premium_icon Well-known bowler charged with wife's manslaughter

    Crime Arrest was the culmination of an exhaustive police investigation

    Man accused of choking a woman three times in one night

    premium_icon Man accused of choking a woman three times in one night

    Crime Jason Ryan Felthouse pleaded not guilty and the trial continues

    Local Partners