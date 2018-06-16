Menu
Major delays in the Broadbeach area this afternoon after a traffic incident. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Trams suspended after crash

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jun 2018 2:53 PM

TRAM services have now been restored after a traffic crash halted transport between Cavil Avenue and Broadbeach South earlier this afternoon.

A car crossed tram tracks and collided with a metal pole on Australian Avenue in Broadbeach at around 1.15pm, according to emergency services.

The incident occurred on an intersection between Broadbeach North Station and Florida Gardens Station.

One person, who exited the vehicle, has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.

TransLink representatives said buses were arranged for the area, however they predicted delays of up to 60 minutes in the area.

Police have now cleared the scene, with a five to ten minute wait expected as services catch up.

