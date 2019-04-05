Driver so high on ice she was ‘sedated’

Tegan Louise Curtis leaves Southport Courthouse with her lawyer Mark Bamberry, of Bamberry Lawyers (left).

A GOLD Coast driver was so high on the drug ice she drifted in and out of consciousness and swerved across lanes.

It was the second time in two weeks that Tegan Louise Curtis was caught driving while high.

The mother told police she was on the way to pick up her child from school on August 21 last year.

But in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday she denied that.

Curtis pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence and drug driving.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse sentenced Curtis to two years probation and banned her from holding a licence for seven months.

"You are not allowed on the road when you have such a disrespect for the road rules," she said.

Curtis will not be allowed to drive until October.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Bob Soper told the court the woman's driving on August 21 had caused members of the public a large amount of concern.

He said she was seen driving erratically on Oxenford Southport Rd, Hope Island, swerving across lanes of traffic before coming to a stop.

"Her driving was so concerning a member of the public put their vehicle in her path and took the keys from the ignition," he said.

Sgt Soper said an ambulance was called after Curtis was seen to be drifting in and out of consciousness at the wheel.

The court was told tests at the hospital revealed there was so much methylamphetamine in Curtis' system it caused sedation.

Sgt Soper said Curtis told police she was "going to pick up her kids from school".

He said two weeks early on August 4, Curtis had tested positive to driving while under the influence of ice in a roadside test.

Curtis' solicitor Mark Bamberry, of Bamberry Lawyers, said Curtis was not on her way to pick up her children.

Mr Bamberry said at the time Curtis' mother-in-law had the children and was refusing to return them.

He said that is why Curtis turned to ice.

Mr Bamberry said Curtis understood what she did was wrong and that it was fortunate other members of the public stepped in.

"It was despicable driving," he said.

Mr Bamberry said Curtis had completed a traffic program and she had been without her licence since August.

Convictions were recorded.