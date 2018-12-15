Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stylist twins Jane Corkill (left) and Sally Manhire (right) from HowTwoStyle have both been nominated for the Gold Coast Bulletin Harvey Norman Women of the Year. Photo: Tim Marsden
Stylist twins Jane Corkill (left) and Sally Manhire (right) from HowTwoStyle have both been nominated for the Gold Coast Bulletin Harvey Norman Women of the Year. Photo: Tim Marsden
Business

Meet the fashion twins inspiring older women

by Talisa Eley
15th Dec 2018 6:23 AM

AS twins, Gold Coast style icon sisters Sally Manhire and Jane Corkill are used to sharing things.

And now they are passing their secrets on to women looking for inspiration for their wardrobe.

The identical twins, nominees for the inaugural Gold Coast Bulletin Harvey Norman Gold Coast Women of the Year, own personal stylist business HowTwoStyle and have become regulars on the city's best-dressed lists.

However, it is their work empowering women in their 40s and 50s that is most rewarding.

"We want to dispel the belief that women should fade into the background once they reach a certain age," Mrs Corkill said.

Stylist twins Jane Corkill (left) and Sally Manhire (right) have both been nominated for the inaugral Gold Coast Bulletin Harvey Norman Women of the Year. Photo: Tim Marsden
Stylist twins Jane Corkill (left) and Sally Manhire (right) have both been nominated for the inaugral Gold Coast Bulletin Harvey Norman Women of the Year. Photo: Tim Marsden

Mrs Manhire said she often encountered women who had experienced change and struggled to find inspiration for their wardrobe.

"Maybe they've just gone through life changes, lost a partner, lost weight or gained weight and they've started to lose their sense of self and sense of identity," she said.

"That age group is a little bit under-represented in the media and in fashion stores so hopefully we sort of inspire women of any age to wear what they want and feel good and look good."

The siblings say they enjoy working together at their personal stylist business HowTwoStyle. Photo: Tim Marsden
The siblings say they enjoy working together at their personal stylist business HowTwoStyle. Photo: Tim Marsden

While working so closely may not suit some siblings, the pair said they loved it.

"We're very in tune with each other so I love when I've got a job with Jane," Mrs Manhire said. "We've done it for so long and we have very similar tastes, so it's really nice to have a sounding board."

The Gold Coast Bulletin's inaugural Harvey Norman Gold Coast Women of the Year campaign celebrates the city's leading females.

More Stories

fashion howtwostyle twins

Top Stories

    Traditional owners mean business on Great Keppel Island

    premium_icon Traditional owners mean business on Great Keppel Island

    News Until 2007, they had no voice and no claim over their Country, but with a respect for the past and an eye to the future, that's changing.

    Lead poisoning pushes return to pottery wheel

    premium_icon Lead poisoning pushes return to pottery wheel

    Business She didn't touch clay for 20 years. Now it's her business.

    Meatworker in court on charge of beheading

    premium_icon Meatworker in court on charge of beheading

    Crime Photographs of victim's head and autopsy tendered

    New service offers support to CQ residents in need

    New service offers support to CQ residents in need

    News State support sees 'Dignity on Wheels' van rolling in CQ

    Local Partners