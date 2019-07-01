Gold Logie coup for Rocky venue

DON'T LAUGH: Aussie funny man Tom Gleeson will be the next comedian to visit the Great Western Hotel in Rocky on July 25.

BEFORE he was crowned the 2019 Gold Logie winner on the weekend, Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel had secured Aussie comedian Tom Gleeson to perform at the popular venue.

One of Australia's leading comedians, he will take to the stage at the venue on Thursday, July 25.

Denis Cox from the Great Western Hotel was excited to be bringing the man-of-the-moment to the region.

"He has such a quick wit and his television shows Hard Quiz and segments Hard Chat and Go Away are all very popular,” he said.

"He is the hottest property in television at the moment and had a Gold Logie to prove it.”

Could this be the first Gold Logie winner to perform in our region?

Perhaps we'll find out when the popular personality brings his gags to the Beef Capital?

Gleeson has performed in many comedy events over the years, notably the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Brisbane Comedy Festival.

His appearance in Rockhampton follows one of his peers, Dave Hughes, who left his audience in stitches last month at the same venue.

"We were delighted with the response to Dave Hughes last month,” he said.

"I'm a big fan of comedy and it turns out so are the people of Central Queensland.

"We hope to bring more comedians to the Great Western Hotel in the coming months, we have a fantastic arena capable of hosting a wide range of events.”

The Great Western Hotel is located on the corner of Stanley and Denison Sts.

Contact the venue on 07 4922 3888.