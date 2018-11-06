Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chantelle Newbery.
Chantelle Newbery. Facebook
Crime

Gold-medal Olympian facing string of charges held in custody

Peter Hardwick
by
5th Nov 2018 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD-MEDALLIST diver facing a string of failing to appear and stealing charges has been held in custody, after a magistrate adjourned her bail application.

Chantelle Lee Newbery, who won diving gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, fronted Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning.

Her solicitor, who phoned in from Rockhampton, said there were mitigating circumstances that he would like to put before the court personally.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan adjourned the application until November 15 and remanded her in custody.

chantelle newbery failing to appea toowoomba court toowoomba crime twbcourt
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    ScoMo in Rocky today but what's on the bus for us?

    premium_icon ScoMo in Rocky today but what's on the bus for us?

    Politics Landry says the most critical infrastructure project is the Rockhampton ring road with a third bridge to divert 3000 heavy vehicles a day away from the CBD

    Wave of discontent tabled at Livingstone council meeting

    premium_icon Wave of discontent tabled at Livingstone council meeting

    News Surf Lake in the spotlight for the wrong reasons

    Rocky man's tragic setbacks lead him to run afoul of the law

    premium_icon Rocky man's tragic setbacks lead him to run afoul of the law

    Crime He called the police at the watch house 'f--king c--ks--ckers'

    Doctors' mental health: a heartfelt reply to Rocky doctor

    premium_icon Doctors' mental health: a heartfelt reply to Rocky doctor

    News It was not an impromptu visit, we cared about you, Steve.

    Local Partners