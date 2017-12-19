Menu
Gold-medal winning teen comes home with unwanted souvenir

Cooper Johnson was part of the Queensland under-16 team that won gold at the Pacific School Games but the victory was soured by a serious injury to his hand.
Cooper Johnson was part of the Queensland under-16 team that won gold at the Pacific School Games but the victory was soured by a serious injury to his hand.
Pam McKay
by

HOCKEY: Rockhampton's Cooper Johnson won gold at the Pacific School Games as a member of the Queensland under-16 hockey team.

Unfortunately, he also came home sporting an unwanted souvenir - an unorthodox-looking contraption encasing his badly broken left hand.

The star striker suffered the sickening injury in the 10th minute of the first game of the tournament against India.

Despite wearing a glove, a blow from an opposition player's stick smashed the metacarpal above his index finger into five pieces.

Johnson, 16, was rushed to hospital where x-rays revealed the full extent of the injury, and he underwent surgery two days later.

The x-ray shows the damage.
The x-ray shows the damage.

"They had planned to pin it but it was in too many pieces and it was too swollen,” Johnson explains.

"They ended up putting a wire through my index finger and there are a number of rubber bands pulling my finger away from my hand so the broken pieces of the bone come back together.

"It's very complex and I have a big splint around my hand as well.”

Johnson has to make weekly trips to a specialist in Brisbane to ensure the bone is healing properly.

"I did a good job alright,” said the quietly-spoken teenager who made his first Queensland team when he was 11.

"I've never felt anything like it. I've never broken a bone before and this was really painful.”

Johnson's hand will likely be in the splint for a number of weeks before he faces an extensive rehabilitation program.

The serious injury has failed to dampen the young champion's enthusiasm and he is adamant he will be back next year.

Cooper Johnson was part of the Wanderers A-grade men's team which won a 13th consecutive premiership this year.
Cooper Johnson was part of the Wanderers A-grade men's team which won a 13th consecutive premiership this year.

Johnson has regularly worn the maroon of Queensland and was a member of the Wanderers A-grade men's team which won an unprecedented 13th consecutive Rockhampton Hockey premiership this year.

He is now determined to be fit for the Queensland under-18 trials early next year and state selection is definitely on his radar.

"My immediate goal is making that Queensland under-18 team. Obviously, to play for the Kookaburras is my long-term goal,” he said.

"I really look up to Jamie Dwyer, Mark Knowles and Matt Gohdes. They've done everything that I would like to do and they've done it from Rockhampton so it shows that other players can do it too.

"I am always thinking about getting back out there and I know I have to go through all this to play again.

"That's sport; these things happen but I know I'll be back.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
