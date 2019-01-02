Gold Rush Hill Sprint going up a gear in 2019

TOP GEAR: Brisbane's Ray Vandersee clocked the fastest time at the inaugural CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint on the Mount Morgan Range in July.

MOTOR SPORT: The CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint will kick up a gear next year.

The success of the inaugural event in July this year has prompted organiser Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club to go bigger in 2019.

The hill sprint will now be held over two days, July 13 and 14, and could have 30 more teams taking on the Mount Morgan Range course.

CQMSC president Craig Jervis said the decision to expand made sense given the incredible response this year.

"As soon as we finished the 2018 event we put an expression of interest out for 2019 and all 75 teams nominated straight away,” Jervis said.

"We're now up to 148 expressions of interest. That's not saying we'll have 148 teams racing but we're looking to increase it to probably 100 to 110.

"Making it a two-day event will provide more racing for the teams and better viewing for the spectators.”

CQ Crane Hire was also quick to jump on board again as the naming rights sponsor.

The Gold Rush Hill Sprint, the longest hill sprint in Australia, is 2km long, rises 160m in elevation and has 24 corners.

About 1600 people this year flocked to the three designated viewing points on the range, and Jervis said better catering for spectators was a key consideration.

"We were overwhelmed by the number of people who came; we were only anticipating about 500,” he said.

"The biggest issue we had was moving them because you have to understand it is a mountain and there's only one way in and one way out.

"We will certainly have more buses next year and we are also looking at the possibility of providing more viewing points as well.”

Jervis said while most of the teams this year were from Queensland, he expected greater interstate participation next year.

"The event is growing and interest is certainly spreading,” he said.

"We had two teams from NSW this year but we've already seen that grow to almost a dozen for next year.

"We plan to grow the event in stages. We will cap it at a set number (of teams) but we don't know what that number is yet.”

Jervis said drivers raced in 10 classes, with Brisbane's Ray Vandersee clocking the fastest time of 1:30.40.

"Everyone will be out there to try to beat that next year,” he said.

"Hill sprint's not all about having the fastest or most powerful car, it's about skill because you've got 24 corners to negotiate plus you're going up a hill at the same time.

"It takes a lot of concentration and car set-up is a major point.”

Jervis urged any volunteers wanting to get involved in the 2019 event to contact the club via its Facebook page.

"Our club continues to stage Round 2 of the Queensland Rally Championship but the hill sprint is the biggest event because of the amount of teams and the amount of people needed to make it a success,” he said.

"This event is a real positive for our region and shows people in all forms of government what motor sport can do.”