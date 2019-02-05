Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VICTOR: Brisbane's Ray Vandersee was crowned the Mountain Legend at last year's Hill Sprint.
VICTOR: Brisbane's Ray Vandersee was crowned the Mountain Legend at last year's Hill Sprint. arp33.com
Motor Sports

Gold Rush Hill Sprint ups race numbers after high interest

Steph Allen
by
5th Feb 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTOR SPORT: This July 13-14 inaugural CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint is expected to be one of the biggest yet.

Expressions of interest officially closed on February 1, and the Mount Morgan race has garnered a huge amount of interest.

This year, 215 expressions of interest have been received, double the number from last year.

Due to the huge amount of interest, 125 entries have been opened up this year.

"Giving more people a chance to compete but also ensuring everyone gets a decent number of runs up the course over the two days,” Gold Rush Hill Sprint posted on Facebook.

"We are implementing a number of new measures to make the event run more smoothly this year but last year drivers got four to five runs in one day so we're hopeful for more then that.

"As its in the side of a mountain we are very limited with safe spectator areas.

"Whilst we are limited in space we are working with the relevant bodies to investigate additional locations but in the mean time we have a new plan for logistics of moving spectators around to quicken the process.”

The Gold Rush is the longest hill sprint in Australia at 2km long, 160m in elevation and with 24 corners.

cq crane hire cq crane hire gold rush hill sprint gold rush hill sprint motor sport mt morgan range
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Carpark stabbing victim almost died from 'sword' wound

    premium_icon Carpark stabbing victim almost died from 'sword' wound

    Crime "He has put his hand to his chest. It was wet with blood."

    Teens cause thousands in property damage in graffiti spree

    premium_icon Teens cause thousands in property damage in graffiti spree

    Crime Brazen vandals strike cars and businesses across Rockhampton

    Brazen thief proves crime doesn't discriminate

    premium_icon Brazen thief proves crime doesn't discriminate

    News Local business owner 'relieved' after hearing of store break in

    Keppel Bay Sailing Club to see multi-million dollar upgrade

    premium_icon Keppel Bay Sailing Club to see multi-million dollar upgrade

    News Proposed redevelopment set to create important economic benefits