Gold Rush Hill Sprint ups race numbers after high interest

VICTOR: Brisbane's Ray Vandersee was crowned the Mountain Legend at last year's Hill Sprint. arp33.com

MOTOR SPORT: This July 13-14 inaugural CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint is expected to be one of the biggest yet.

Expressions of interest officially closed on February 1, and the Mount Morgan race has garnered a huge amount of interest.

This year, 215 expressions of interest have been received, double the number from last year.

Due to the huge amount of interest, 125 entries have been opened up this year.

"Giving more people a chance to compete but also ensuring everyone gets a decent number of runs up the course over the two days,” Gold Rush Hill Sprint posted on Facebook.

"We are implementing a number of new measures to make the event run more smoothly this year but last year drivers got four to five runs in one day so we're hopeful for more then that.

"As its in the side of a mountain we are very limited with safe spectator areas.

"Whilst we are limited in space we are working with the relevant bodies to investigate additional locations but in the mean time we have a new plan for logistics of moving spectators around to quicken the process.”

The Gold Rush is the longest hill sprint in Australia at 2km long, 160m in elevation and with 24 corners.