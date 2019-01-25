Golden couple celebrate special milestone

Mr McDonell and Betty Jaques were married at the Berserker St Uniting Church in Rockhampton on this day in 1969.

TODAY, Jim and Betty McDonell will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mr McDonell and Betty Jaques were married at the Berserker St Uniting Church in Rockhampton on this day in 1969.

Their attendants were Catherine Lucas (now Benson), Betty Burton (now Jones), Trevor McDonell and Colin Jaques while the flower girl was Shirley Jacques (now Butler).

They settled into married life in Alpha where they had their first child, Trisha 18 months later - followed by their second child, Darren four years after her.

Jim had a successful career working for the Jericho Shire Council for 43 years until he retired while Betty worked at Alpha Supplies and Tilston's Garage until she also retired.

They both enjoyed old time dancing, tennis and golf and are happily living in Alpha where they participate in voluntary work for their community.

They inherited son-in-law, Rob and daughter-in-law Shirley along the way.

Jim and Betty are proud grandparents to Breahna (22), Lachlan (20), Tiffani (16), Matthew (12) and Spencer (11) as well as one great grandson, Oli (two).

Jim and Betty will celebrate their special occasion with their family.