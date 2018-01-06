Golden couple share secret to marriage

L-R Diane and Kevin Riley are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary

KEVIN and Diane Riley are an example of what good communication, patience and "quality family time" can do for a marriage.

"I've got a good sense of humour," Kevin said with a wink.

"I've been told by his brothers that I deserve a medal after putting up with him over the years," Diane said.

Their advice for young couples of this generation is to put down their phones and talk to each other, something the couple credits to their long and happy marriage.

Today they celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Despite their long life together, Kevin originally had doubts that he could woo the lovely Diane when they were younger.

Diane and Kevin Riley and their wedding party on their wedding day 60 years ago.

"She's a bit taller than me and I thought 'I don't have much chance here'," Kevin said.

"I worked at the Main Roads camp, across the road from the Lotus Creek service station where Diane worked."

When the service station owner lost their handyman, Kevin began to do jobs for the station such as filling up cars with petrol, changing tyres and other odd handyman jobs.

When he first saw Diane, he was enamoured by her.

"I said 'geez she's a good looking sort'," he said.

It didn't take long for the young couple to fall in love but shortly after becoming engaged, Kevin was offered a timber working position in Papua New Guinea.

After six months, Kevin flew back home to see Diane and proposed they be married two days later on a Saturday.

The next Monday, Diane joined Kevin and flew to their new home in Papua New Guinea, where she lived with him for the next five years.

GOLDEN DAY: Diane and Kevin Riley on their wedding day 50 years ago. Above right: The golden couple today.

After a large flood hit their new country, they were forced to leave.

They lived in Mackay before moving to Cooee Bay for nine years, and in 1982, they moved into their current home at Mount Chalmers where they have lived for the past 36 years.

Together, the couple have three daughters; Tracey, 49, Amanda, 46, and Rosanne, 42.

Despite not being able to "afford a lot of things", the couple made sure their daughters were always cared for.

"We would take the children down to the beach and have fish and chips... we had quality family time," Diane said.

Diane's love of gardening saw her win Best Kept School Grounds for the Mount Chalmer school for three years straight.

After working at Telecom and then Telstra for nearly 27 years, Kevin and his wife Diane began volunteering at the Mount Chalmers' history centre, where they still work today.

"We're both good workers," Kevin said.

"We've done well to manage 50 years... we get along well together."