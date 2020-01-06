Menu
Joey King. Picture: Getty Images
Celebrity

Star's bizarre Golden Globes dress

by Lexie Cartwright
6th Jan 2020 9:30 AM

It's the New Year and in tinseltown that means one thing: Awards season.

The first in a long line-up of ceremonies is the Golden Globes on today. Considered a precursor for the Oscars, Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger and Christian Bale are just a few of the big names up for top honours.

But before winners are announced, we hit the red carpet.

Airing on Foxtel's E! now, here are some of the best and worst looks at this year's event in Beverly Hills, as they arrive.

Rising actress and nominee Joey King is wearing an unusual optical illusion dress.

Joey King arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Joey King arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

This year's host Ricky Gervais is avoiding human interaction in sunglasses as he prepares to give what will no doubt be a savage introduction. No one is safe.

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais, with Jane Fallon. Picture: Getty Images
Red carpet host veteran Giuliana Rancic kicked off the arrivals in a classic silver gown.

E! presenter Giuliana Rancic. Picture: Getty Images
Her co-host Ryan Seacrest has stepped it up with a dark blue velvet jacket.

Ryan Seacrest. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Reality star Kristin Cavallari looks gorgeous in white, but that doesn't mean we've forgiven her for her biff with Lauren Conrad on The Hills a decade ago.

Kristin Cavallari. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Little Women director Greta Gerwig, robbed of a Best Director award nod, has opted for trusty monochrome.

Greta Gerwig. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Child star Julia Butters, 10, who had her breakout role in Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, looks more expensive than we ever will.

Julia Butters. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Australian TV host Renee Bargh is popping Angelina Jolie leg in an edgy gown.

Renee Bargh arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Renee Bargh arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

 

Disney star Sofia Carson is throwing ballerina vibes.

Sofia Carson. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fellow TV host Natalie Morales looks elegant in blue.

 

Natalie Morales. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
More to come...

