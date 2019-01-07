Best, worst dressed on Golden Globes red carpet

Lady Gaga arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hollywood's leading men and ladies have started to hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for the 76th annual Golden Globes, and in a real treat for all of us armchair critics back home, there are already some experimental looks.

Leading the charge is Lady Gaga, who's scored her first Best Actress nomination for the role of Ally in the critically-acclaimed A Star Is Born.

There's no doubt all eyes were always going to be on her today, but just in case any weren't - she brought a Plan B in the form of this eye-catching ensemble.

Sleeves big enough to smuggle in snacks? Check. A train to rival Meghan's royal wedding gown? Check. Bright colour? Check? Matching hair? You betcha.

You heard it here first: Lady Gaga killed millennial pink with “The Shallow Blue." pic.twitter.com/q8FdeccvUg — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) January 6, 2019

While the 2018 red carpet may have been a sea of black (in a sartorial nod to the Time's Up movement), this year, colour is clearly already making a big comeback.

2019 Golden Globes hosts, Killing Eve star - and Best Actress in a Drama TV Series nominee - Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg were among the earliest arrivals ahead of the ceremony's midday (Australian) start time.

Sandra Oh arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Oh is co-hosting the event with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, who arrived on the red carpet with his wife, Joanna Newsom.

Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP



Here are the best, worst and boldest looks so far from the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet:

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's lead star, Rachel Brosnahan, channelled her character's love of bright colours in a bold yellow dress. The actress won Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical TV Series for Mrs. Maisel in 2018, and is nominated in the same category again this year.

Brosnahan could manage back-to-back Best Actress wins. Jordan Strauss/AP

Jamie Lee Curtis looks fabulous - and also kind of like Storm in X-Men? Jordan Strauss/AP

Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton is eye-catching in a long-sleeved sparkling gold gown - with an Angelina Jolie-esque thigh split.

Lucy Boynton drew inspiration from the actual winner’s statue - genius. Jordan Strauss/AP

After all of the gorgeous gowns she's worn on Outlander, Caitriona Balfe's choice of dress was baffling.

Caitriona Balfe arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Lucy Liu arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Among the other early arrivals are longtime red carpet fixtures, Extra presenter Mario Lopez and his Australian co-host Renee Bargh, as well as E! News host Giuliana Rancic.

Rancic’s gown featured a stunning embellished neckline. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actor Idris Elba and his fiance model Sabrina Dhowre. Jordan Strauss/AP

10,000 BC star Camilla Belle went for an Aquaman theme. Jordan Strauss/AP

This romantic gown from If Beale Street Could Talk star Kiki Layne is an early favourite.