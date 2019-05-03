Golden Mount Festival to be 'out of this world'

POPULAR OCCASION: The crowd enjoying a previous Golden Mount Festival in Mount Morgan. INSET: Lucy Busby in a previous junior Running of the Cutter.

POPULAR OCCASION: The crowd enjoying a previous Golden Mount Festival in Mount Morgan. INSET: Lucy Busby in a previous junior Running of the Cutter. Trinette Stevens

BETWEEN 4000 and 6000 people are expected to converge at Mount Morgan for the 2019 Golden Mount Festival this weekend.

The entertainment will kick off from tonight with a performance by live band, Just Us at the Mount Morgan School of Arts.

And on the following day, the entertainment will continue with indigenous dancers, "Warriors Descendents”, "Your Shout Pub Anthems”, "Folly Foot Line Dancers”, the Rockhampton Pipe Band, CQ Pipe and Drums, Sabaya Bellydance, John and Kaye Tighe, and Capricornia Dance Exchange.

There will also be various buskers, who are welcome to just come along and set up.

This year features the Inaugural Mini Cutter and Itty Bitty Cutter, to introduce the three to eight-year-olds to the iconic event.

This will be held at the top oval of the town's state school at 10.30am, so a safe environment for the youngsters, and of course, water instead of beer!

The Golden Mount Festival showcases the historic township, with the town's CBD closed off where markets are set up in the new streetscape.

Visitors are attracted to picturesque and iconic areas around the town, such as the historic School of Arts Hall, the Number Seven Dam, and via the Running of the Cutter route, can pass all four historic hotels.

The Mount Morgan Rodeo, though a separate event, also falls on the same weekend, and brings people to the rustic Mount Morgan Showgrounds, which have recently undergone beautification with new gardens and additions.

The demographic for the events ranges from kids competing in the Mini Cutter, to adults and teens for the Running of the Cutter.

Those competing are from all walks of life, to fun-run types, dressing up and making a spectacle of the event, or serious contenders of the gym and fitness variety, to those not so young competing out of a sense of nostalgia.

The themes attract different interest groups, with this year's theme being "Out of This World”.

Market goers love the setting and entertainment, and many a school, family and group reunion will be held over the weekend.

Regardless of where you may wander in this great country of ours, it's difficult to go to a town or a city without bumping into someone who has been to Mount Morgan, has lived or worked in the town or has family living there.

This community has played an integral part in the lives of many Queenslanders, Australians and internationals.

Such was the nature of Mount Morgan Mine - once one of the richest gold mines in the southern hemisphere.

Like the gold discoveries throughout the world, Mount Morgan attracted its share of migrants - people who arrived there to make their fortune or merely to find a job.

These pioneers of the Golden Mount were the founding fathers, and their legacy is celebrated on a daily basis as locals recall the town's "glory days”.

Forty-two years ago, a festival began.

Morphed from the "Back to Mount Morgan Week” and the Springtime Carnival, the Golden Mount Festival has become one of the longest, if not the longest, surviving festivals in Central Queensland.

Like the mine, it has endured, often against great odds.

Throughout its 42-year history, the Golden Mount Festival has run a variety of events and competitions but none as enduring as the Gold Dig and Running of the Cutter.

Both of these events have been loosely based around the traditions of the past.

Another important aspect of the festival has been its annual themes.

These were started in 2000 and have ranged from the simple "Back to Mount”, "Reach for the Stars” to this year's theme of "Out of This World”.

Over the years, in excess of $300,000 has been raised by the quest entrants and the greater part of this contributed to community projects such as a St Mary's Village unit, the squash courts and heated lap pool.

Contributions have also been made to the Queensland Ambulance Service, State Emergency Service and many others.

Since its inception, the Golden Mount Festival has been assisted by Mount Morgan's service organisations - Rotary, Apex and Lions, the Community Service Club, emergency services, fire brigade, SES, police, ambulance and Calliungal Rural Fire Brigade.

Some contributions have been greater than others, but all have been appreciated.

The Golden Mount Festival Association, Mount Morgan Incorporated organisers are a small group of volunteers whose passion for the community of Mount Morgan has been the driving force behind making it one of Central Queensland's longest-running events.