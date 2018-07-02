Todd the dog praised for saving owner

Todd is on the road to recovery after being bitten by a rattlesnake while trying to protect his owner.

AN ARIZONA woman was saved from a rattlesnake bite on Friday - when her puppy jumped to the rescue.

Paula Godwin wrote on Facebook that she was up early to venture out on a hike near Seventh Street in Anthem - north of Phoenix - when she almost stepped on the reptile.

Todd the Golden Retriever was out on a walk with his owner when they came across a rattlesnake.

Todd, her Golden Retriever "hero of a puppy," courageously jumped in front of its owner's leg where she "surely would have got bit." As a result, the snake bit the dog right on the face.

Todd the Golden Retriever receive a bite from the rattlesnake.

"This is what a hero looks like," Godwin wrote alongside photos of Todd, showing the dog's swollen face.

The pup was taken to Animal Hospital at Anthem for treatment, AZFamily.com reported.

Godwin wrote in a follow-up post that Todd is "doing so well he is a wonder to me how he is healing."

Rattlesnakes are large, venomous snakes that are found throughout North and South America. The greatest concentration of them is in the Southwestern US and in Northern Mexico. Arizona is home to 13 species, with their most distinctive feature being the rattle.

