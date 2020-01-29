Golf carnival to attrack over

Greg Dwyer at the Mount Morgan Charity Golf Day in support of the RFDS and Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

GOLFERS from as far Moranbah in the north, Miriam Vale in the south, Yeppoon to the east and Springsure in the west are expected to come to the Mount Morgan Golf Club this September for the 2020 Robinson Cup Carnival.

The club applied to ­Rockhampton Regional ­Council for minor sponsorship, with the report falling on the Community Services Committee table on Wednesday.

The report states 26 golf clubs will be represented by about 160 players, plus their families.

Around 120 of these will be from out of town and will require accommodation.

The budget of the event has been calculated to $18,950 with the major expenses being ­equipment hire, food and beverage, prizes, donations to volunteers and permits/licenses.

It was moved that council would pledge $4500 to the event.

- Vanessa Jarrett