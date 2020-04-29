Golf club breaks neighbour’s fibia

A MAN who hit his neighbour in the shin with a golf club so hard the fibia broke through the skin, sobbed when he realised how bad the injury was.

Christopher Steven Cash, 34, pleaded guilty on April 24 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of causing grievous bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said Cash’s criminal history included prior violence and drug offences.

Defence lawyer Ross Lo Monaco said Cash was “coming down” from taking ice earlier that day when the assault happened on October 2, 2019 at Berserker.

The court heard Cash and his neighbour had a dispute a month prior over a damaged screen.

Ms O’Rourke said Cash had been making a “nuisance of himself” around the unit block earlier in the day of the assault and the victim had approached him to discuss the damaged screen.

She said Cash went into his unit, grabbed a golf club and returned to the victim and swung it at the victim while saying “did you do it?”.

Ms O’Rourke said the first swing missed and the victim turned towards his teenage children.

This was when Cash swung again and connected with the victim’s tibia so severely the bone broke through the skin, causing the victim to scream.

Cash apologised immediately, crying, and threatened to harm himself before running away. He turned himself into police two weeks later.

The victim had surgery and had ongoing issues and infections from surgery.

The victim also suffered financially and had to relocate with family.

“The victim is still concern about the prospect of losing his limb,” Ms O’Rourke said.

Mr Lo Monaco said Cash conceded he had a problem with alcohol and marijuana.

Cash was sentenced to 3.5 years prison, 190 days presentence custody declared with parole eligibility on December 17, 2020.