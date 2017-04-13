Prisoners told to clean flood ravaged Rocky sports hub

North Rockhampton Golf Club's Kevin Young is hopeful that the course will be ready for play by the weekend.

MANY hands make light work and those hands have come from rural firies, urban firies, volunteers and prisoners cleaning up the North Rockhampton Golf Club.

Club president Kevin Young said volunteers and prisoners have been working hard since the flood to clean up the volunteer-based golf club which sits along the Fitzroy River.

He said on Sunday and Monday, there were about 60 rural and urban firefighters who came to help, while there was a crew of about six or seven Capricornia Correction Centre prisoners doing clean up work today.

Mr Young indicated the club would be in a far worse position right now if it had not had that help, saying the firies cleaned all the greens.

The water hazard on the 1st hole at the North Rockhampton Golf Club gets wider by the hour as flood waters rise Frazer Pearce

"The whole place is just about volunteers. We only have two or three paid staff when we are going."

There were eight club members who volunteered to clean up on Tuesday.

Mr Young said the flood levels reached about the same level as 2011 and they were looking at having to replace six or seven bunkers on the course, previously known as the Capricorn Country Club.

"Maybe just a whisker less (than 2011)," he said.

"But overall, we got off fairly lightly.

"We will have to claim some bunkers because they are just mud."

Flood water begins to fall at the North Rockhampton Golf Club on April 9. Frazer Pearce

Mr Young said the club had lost its veterans comp which was suppose to be held today, and possibly Saturday's competition.

However, he said the club should be open for business next weekend.