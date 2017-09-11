North Rocky golf course still waiting on the skies to open

North Rockhampton Golf Club's Kevin Young is hopeful rain willl grace Rockhampton soon to refresh their course.

KEVIN Young says an inch of rain a week for the next month would be just what the North Rockhampton Golf Club course needs.

The golf club president says while volunteers have maintained the course extremely well, there is nothing like rain to green things up.

It's been four months for Rockhampton since a decent rainfall and locals are feeling the pinch.

The North Rockhampton Golf Club is among businesses that have spent extra on water and electricity to combat the dry.

However, despite the extra spending, business has actually picked up for the North Rocky golf club.

Gaining new members over the last couple of months and having the course packed on weekends is a result of hard work to maintain the course, according to Kevin.

"We have a water allocation but we do have to pay for it; it's more expensive and we have to pay for the electricity to pump it," he said.

"Our electricity bill, our rates and water bill are huge and this is all stuff that we have to account for."

Kevin said the club pumped water out of Splitters Creek to water the course to try and maintain the course.

"We have a big pump station at the creek where we pump out of because we have to use a lot more water when we don't have rain to try and keep the course presentable," he said.

"Some of the fairways we have some cracks in them because of the lack of rain.

"However our business has actually picked up a bit in the last six months."

Kevin said ever since Cyclone Debbie and the floods, volunteers have put in a marvellous effort.

"Even people from other courses are saying how well we've kept it but it is starting to deteriorate a little bit now because of the lack of rain," he said.

"Mainly that we pour a lot more water into the course, but of course, you never get it as green as when it rains.

"Although the volunteers have done such a great job and kept it in good nick, the rain would help.

"The rain seems to have nitrogen in it and it helps make the course look better."

Kevin said there was no doubt rain did a better job than sprinklers.

"We need an inch each week for a few weeks."

