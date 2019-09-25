Golf Day raises funds

Reagan Twidale, Allan Twidale, Chris Blyde and Darby Twidale of Riders for Razzel and Friends team at the Charity Golf Day

Reagan Twidale, Allan Twidale, Chris Blyde and Darby Twidale of Riders for Razzel and Friends team at the Charity Golf Day

Razzel Twidale is remembered by her family and friends as someone who was always up for a cup of tea.

Last week, golfers teed off at a charity day which raised money for her charity, Riders for Razzel, and for Give Me 5 for Kids.

Razzel’s son set up the charity which this year is donating half the funds from the golf day to the Cancer Council.

The other half will go to providing children’s wards in Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Mrs Twidale passed way in 2010, following eights years fighting chronic lymphatic lymphoma.

Her son, who went to primary and high school in Yeppoon, described his mother as a lovely person who “gave everything she had”.

“She was an out and out genuine personality who got itchy feet every couple of years and moved us between Yeppoon and Gold Coast where we had family in both locations,” he said.

“And everywhere she went, no matter what time of day, she was always keen for a cup of tea.”

Organisers estimate they raised more than $4000 for each of the two charities.