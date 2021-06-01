Golf game costs Gracemere dentist his licence

A Gracemere dentist was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol the day after he had four Jack Daniels “cola cans” and about three glasses of wine.

The Rockhampton Magistrate Court heard that Hankin Suk spent the previous night having dinner and drinks with his mother in Gracemere until after midnight.

On April 18, they left to play golf at 7am and were intercepted by police on Payne Street, where Mr Suk blew.064 blood alcohol content.

He said he felt tired but had not realised he was still affected by alcohol.

Mr Suk pleaded guilty, was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.