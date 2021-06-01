Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Daily Magistrates Court list for Rockhampton
Daily Magistrates Court list for Rockhampton
News

Golf game costs Gracemere dentist his licence

JANN HOULEY
1st Jun 2021 4:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gracemere dentist was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol the day after he had four Jack Daniels “cola cans” and about three glasses of wine.

The Rockhampton Magistrate Court heard that Hankin Suk spent the previous night having dinner and drinks with his mother in Gracemere until after midnight.

On April 18, they left to play golf at 7am and were intercepted by police on Payne Street, where Mr Suk blew.064 blood alcohol content.

He said he felt tired but had not realised he was still affected by alcohol.

Mr Suk pleaded guilty, was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.

More Stories

dentist dui golf gracemere rockhampton magistrate court tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH LIVE: TCC versus St Brendan’s in Aaron Payne opener

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: TCC versus St Brendan’s in Aaron Payne opener

        Sport Queensland’s premier schoolboys competition starts Tuesday and you can catch all the action on this website.

        IGA supermarket allegedly targeted by thief

        Premium Content IGA supermarket allegedly targeted by thief

        News It has been almost a year since the same shop was held up at knifepoint.

        Chris Walker clocks up 1,000kms by foot as he hits Rocky

        Premium Content Chris Walker clocks up 1,000kms by foot as he hits Rocky

        News The former NRL player is raising money for important charities as he walks from...

        Injured motorcyclist rushed to QAS station after CQ crash

        Premium Content Injured motorcyclist rushed to QAS station after CQ crash

        News It took onlookers 15 minutes to drive her to help