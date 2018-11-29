Golfer just metres short of scoring $10k on city course

SO CLOSE: Russell Taylor thinks about what could have been after just falling short of a $10,000 hole-in-one on Sunday.

GOLF: Russell Taylor fell just 5m short of pocketing $10,000 on Sunday.

He was one of about 50 golfers who tried to land an ace on the challenging 127m, 15th hole at the North Rockhampton Golf Course.

The Capricornian put up the prize purse as part of its charity day, run to raise much-needed funds for Give Me 5 For Kids.

The Rockhampton TRL team (from left) Aaron Harmsworth, Dallas Williams and Jacob Borich won the three-ball ambrose. PAM MCKAY

Sixty players competed in the three-ball ambrose, with the TRL Rockhampton team of Aaron Harmsworth, Dallas Williams and Jacob Borich winning the event.

Ernie Corkill, Merv Keneally and Karen Keneally were second.

When the golfers completed their rounds in sweltering conditions, they had a shot at the money.

Jason Larcombe tees off on the 15th in his quest to score $10,000. Michelle Gately

Taylor said he was playing in the event because his wife Mandy works at the Capricornian.

He was feeling pretty good when he stepped up for his shot at glory.

"When I hit it, I thought it was a chance. It looked alright,” he said.

When asked if he was thinking of how he would spend the money as his ball soared over the water and towards the pin, he said with a smile: "I bet you my wife was.”

Paul Humphreys on the 15th tee. Michelle Gately

His shot was the closest, finishing about 5m short.

"It was a bit tough with this wind to get very close so I was just happy to be on the green,” he said.

"My father-in-law Bob McDonald is a member at Yeppoon and I have a game with him every now and again.

"This is my first game for the year. I'm usually not bad first-up after a spell so I was hoping that I could do well but it wasn't quite good enough.”

The figures are still being tallied but it is expected the day raised more than $3500.