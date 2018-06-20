Golfer Peter Thomson dies after Parkinson’s battle

Golfer Peter Thomson with his daughter Peta Ann at the Australian PGA championship at Metropolitan.

TRIBUTES are flowing for Aussie golf legend Peter Thomson who died this morning, two months shy of his 89th birthday.

The five time British Open champion is being remembered as a great of the game and a proud Victorian.

Brunswick-born Thompson was the first Australian to win the British Open and one of only two men to win it five times alongside Tom Watson of the US.

He won on the American senior tour nine times in 1985, setting a record that may never be broken.

Kel Nagle and Peter Thomson at launch of PGA's centenary celebrations in Sydney.

He had been suffering from Parkinsonâ€™s disease for more than four years and died at home in Melbourne surrounded by family at 9am.

Thomson also served as president of the Australian PGA for 32 years, designing and building courses in Australia and around the world and helped establish the Asian Tour.

In 1979 he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his service to golf and in 2001 became an Officer of the order of Australia (AO) for contributions as player and administrator.

He is survived by his wife Mary, son Andrew and daughters Deirdre Baker, Pan Prendergast and Fiona Stanway, their spouses, 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.