Golfers to tee off in Tropic of Capricorn Vets Carnival

Terry Bulger will be among the big field playing in the carnival.

GOLF: Close to 300 golfers from across the country are making their way to the region for the annual Frenchville Sports Club Tropic of Capricorn Veterans Carnival.

The prestigious event tees off on Monday and has attracted nominations from as far south as Melbourne and north to Townsville and numerous centres in between.

Sixty clubs will be represented with 184 male and 104 female players ready to test their skills on five local courses.

Rockhampton Veterans vice-president Dell Bunt said the carnival, which is in its tenth year, continued to attract strong nominations.

"The carnival is well supported by locals but also by visitors and many of them have been playing it for years,” Bunt said.

Checking the draw for play on the opening day of the Tropic of Capricorn Veteran Golfing Carnival on Monday are Isabel McDonald, Mary Willis, Loretta Donaldson,and Margaret Moran from the Rockhampton Golf Club. CONTRIBUTED

"There's a great spirit among them and a lot of friendships have been forged out on the fairways during this event.”

The carnival tees off on Monday at Rockhampton Golf Course.

Play moves to North Rockhampton on Tuesday and then Yeppoon on Thursday and Friday.

Golfers play Emu Park the following Monday, Capricorn Resort on Tuesday and return to Rockhampton for the final day of competition on Wednesday, August 29.

In between the on-course action, social events have been organised including a welcome lunch at the Frenchville Sports Club and a cruise to Great Keppel Island.

Bunt said players expected to feature in the men's draw were Yeppoon's Terry Bulger and Riverlakes' Trevor Box.

In the women, Rockhampton's Isabel McDonald and Rhonda Morgan, also from Riverlakes, would be strong contenders.