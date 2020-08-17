Menu
Gearing up for the veterans open championships are Rockhampton Veterans Golf Club president John Baly, John Klosterman and Merv Price.
Golf

Golfers to tee off in veterans open championships

Pam McKay
pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
17th Aug 2020 8:17 AM
GOLF: A 120-strong field will tee off in the Rockhampton Veterans Open Championships at the Rockhampton Golf Course today.

Players from the host club will be joined by golfers from Gracemere, Emu Park, Yeppoon, Gladstone, Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast, as well as clubs in New South Wales.

Trevor Johns will be hoping home course advantage plays in his favour but he can expect some stern competition from visitors such as Alan Taylor from Maroochy Rivers Club and John Bowron from Everglades Club, NSW.

CQ golfers Jean Breakspear (Yeppoon), Vicki McKay (Emu Park) and Helen Wastell (Rockhampton) are sure to be in the mix in the women’s first division.

Play starts at 9am.

golf rockhampton golf course
