Golfing legend heads quality field for Rocky Pro-Am

GOLF: The legendary Peter Senior heads a strong field of professionals teeing off in this week's 2018 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am.

The three-time Australian PGA Championship winner will be among 50 professionals vying for a share of the $55,000 prize purse on offer.

About 110 amateurs will also hit the fairways at the Rockhampton Golf Course for the event, which runs from Thursday to Sunday.

Senior's return to Rockhampton is sure to generate plenty of interest from the golfing public.

"It's been a number of years since I played Rockhampton Golf Club. I'm certainly looking forward to seeing the golf course; hopefully we can see some good scores over the four rounds,” the 58-year-old said.

Senior can expect some stiff competition from the likes of Damien Jordan, Chris Wood and Matthew Millar.

The experienced Millar is a three-time runner-up in this event and will be looking to go one better this year.

Several past winners, including Gold Coast-based professional Matthew Ballard (2010) and Victorian professional Peter Wilson (2012), will be out to claim the prized title again.

Rockhampton Golf Club professional Ian Collins said a score of 16-under would go close to winning, and players needed to be good around the greens on the testing course.

The professionals will play in the sponsors' day today before getting down to business in tomorrow's opening round.

Players will tee off from 7am tomorrow, with the marquee players scheduled for an 11.30am start.