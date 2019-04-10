Golfy buggy driver charged with high range DUI

The Brasserie restaurant, located at the Gladstone Golf Club, has announced it will close its doors permanently on Saturday.

The Brasserie restaurant, located at the Gladstone Golf Club, has announced it will close its doors permanently on Saturday. Sarah Barnham

THE victim of a nasty assault on the green found himself facing charges when officers asked him whether he had been drinking before driving his mates around on a golf buggy.

Kaleb Lucas Watson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

The court was told Watson and his mates were enjoying a golf day on the course at the Gladstone Golf Club when somebody threw a beer can at his head.

Watson's glasses broke and he received a gash to the forehead.

Police were called and during questioning with officers, Watson revealed he had been driving the golf buggy.

The court was told police could smell liquor on Watson's breath. Police saw Watson was also unsteady on his feet.

He returned a blood alcohol content reading of .152.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said it "added insult to injury" because the person who threw the beer can at Watson was not charged.

Mr Mitchell described the offending as "unusual" and noted Watson wasn't driving on the road endangering other motorists.

Mr Mitchell said his 20-year-old client was an apprentice carpenter and was highly valued by his employer.

He said although the mandatory licence disqualification would make life difficult, Watson would keep his employment.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said despite the offending Watson appeared to be someone of good character.

Mr Kinsella took into account Watson's "positive work ethic" and his early plea of guilty.

"You were subject of abuse by a third party who has not been punished," Mr Kinsella said.

"But just because you are out having fun, it does not give you the excuse to go drinking and driving at the same time."

Mr Kinsella imposed a $600 fine, disqualified Watson for nine months.

No conviction was recorded.