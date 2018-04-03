Gollshewksy aims high ahead of the Games

ATHLETICS: If all goes to plan Bundaberg's Taryn Gollshewksy will be on the Commonwealth Games podiuml, according to coach Les Kuorikoski.

The 24-year-old discus thrower settled into the Athletes Village yesterday ahead of the opening on the Gold Coast tomorrow.

"She's settled down well there, she'd be finding it nice,” Kuorikoski said.

"She's comfortable ahead of what is to come.”

Kuorikoski will join Gollshewsky in the village soon for what will be her second Games after making her debut in Glasgow in 2014.

Gollshewsky's goal is much different to that appearance, where she finished ninth. This time she wants to win a medal.

"Since Glasgow she's been in numerous international competitions and won a medal at the University Games,” Kuorikoski said.

"We've just been gradually increasing the intensity to be better prepared for competition.”

Now she is ready to unleash the fury.

Gollshewsky's personal best of 60.27m, set in 2016, would have got her fourth at Glasgow.

Kuorikoski expects similar distances in the final this year.

He said Gollshewsky can do better than her PB and win a medal if everything goes right on the day.

"I see no reason why she can't,” he said.

"She very dedicated and I hope she does because she deserves it.”

Gollshewsky's chances have been boosted with Games officials cancelling the qualification set to be held on April 10 before the final on April 12. She now heads straight to the final but will compete without her mother there.

In a post on Facebook, she apologised to fans who bought tickets for April 10.