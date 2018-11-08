GOOD DEED PUNISHED: Man sucker punches bloke keeping peace

Cristin William Morrish appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday for one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

A MAN trying to break up a fight between two drunk men had his good intentions bashed out of him when multiple blows to the face left him needing x rays and an emergency dentist appointment.

On Monday the Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Childers resident Cristin William Morrish plead guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The charge comes after Morrish smashed his fist into the man's face when he tried to stop a violent fight between two fellow Thallon bar goers on June 29, 2017.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Morrish and another man were talking, playing pool and sitting at the bar at the Francis Hotel, drinking together before things unravelled.

About 10.30pm the two got into an argument when Morrish called the victim and another man "sheep f---ers and big noters".

The argument quickly escalated when Morrish pushed out his chest and slammed it into the victim's acquaintance.

He then threw his closed fist at the same man - the punch connecting with his eyebrow.

Trying to regain the peace, the victim stepped between Morrish and the other man, but was punched in the mouth as a result.

The instant pain was followed by another blow, this time resulting in blood spilling from his mouth.

Morrish's friends then intervened and removed him.

Sen Const Blunt said the victim spat out a bloody chip from his front tooth and suffered two cuts on his upper lip as well as heavy bruising.

The next morning, the victim had to miss work and drive to a dentist about two hours from his home, where he had x rays taken that revealed a crack in his front tooth.

He had the tooth glued - the entire service costing him $197.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan said his client wished "to express his remorse and apologise to the victim".

"He does not wish to lessen the offence in any way and is willing to pay whatever reasonable expenses for the repairs to the tooth of the victim," Mr Ryan said.

"The victim was trying to intervene when he was engaged in essentially an argument and brawl, which he was largely responsible for."

Magistrate Belinda Merrin heard Morrish, who works at a solar farm construction and installation specialist, had similar types of offence in his criminal history.

Nonetheless, she acknowledged "the reference from (Morrish's) employer (who spoke) highly of (him)".

"It seems you are a hard and dedicated worker," she said.

She fined him $1200.