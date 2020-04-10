Good Friday masses get creative amid church closures

ADJUSTING: Churchgoers are turning to social media as Good Friday services take place across the country. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

WHILE Good Friday and Easter weekend is traditionally a time churches around the world would be packed, would-be churchgoers have instead turned to social media for the mass.

Rockhampton Presbyterian Church were among many Central Queensland institutions who live streamed its services this morning.

Pastor Steve Davey led this morning’s service, first commencing it by addressing the unusual circumstances under which the mass was proceeding.

“Normally here at Rocky PC we’d be throwing open the doors and welcoming anyone and everyone. But the world is a different place this Easter. Things just aren’t the same as they once were.”

“Many of us still have invitations on the fridge to attend all of these special events that we’ve been anticipating for months.”

Despite the federally imposed social distancing restrictions, Mr Davey’s spirit was defiant of widespread sombre moods since the rules were announced.

The local service centred around the gospel of Mark; detailing Jesus’ final moments before he was crucified.

He went on to say that while coronavirus was catastrophic, the world faced a bigger problem in sinning, another it was another pandemic that affects everyone.

“There is now an open invitation to you. Don’t wait until churches are open again, even in isolation and at Easter when we are physically apart, we can celebrate together as Christians,” he said.

Yeppoon Wesleyan Methodist Church adopted a similar method to connect with its parishioners as church leaders shared the message of Matthew: 26.

Youth Pastor Jazmine McClintock lead the service and highlighted the conflicting emotions surrounding Good Friday.

“Good Friday is always an interesting day, for me and for many others, we think about this day that is good but the events which transpired were so brutal,” she said.

Ms McClintock hoped people would use the day as an opportunity to reflect on their lives and turn to religion, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.