Rocky student's top grades come from hard work, not genetics

DRIVEN, DETERMINED and confident is how you would describe 17 year-old Lize Nortje.

A graduate of Heights College, North Rockhampton, Ms Nortje is among 53, 000 students across Queensland awaiting their overal positions (OP) results tomorrow morning.

Ms Nortje said she wasn't feeling too nervous as she feels she did her year 12 exams to the best of her abilities.

"I think I will get it (OP1), I studied every day, memorised a lot, I studied everything," she said.

"It was still challenging but it makes you push harder."

An OP1 could be something that runs in the family with her older brother receiving the highest ranking when he finished school three years ago.

"We didn't expect it and when we saw it I thought I had big shoes to fill," she said.

Good results have come from years of study not genetics, Ms Nortje said.

"I don't think we were born with it, some people are, I think it's come from hard work," she said.

Ms Nortje grew up in Pretoria, South Africa and moved to Australia in 2007, halfway through her grade one schooling.

"I don't remember much from school there, it was a lot more strict, very competitive and challenging," she said.

Having spent her childhood in South Africa, Ms Nortje said her background has influenced her in striving higher at school.

"It's something I instilled in myself, coming from South Africa, I appreciated education a lot more and it made me want to excel more," she said.

And excel she did - Ms Nortje was awarded Dux each year throughout her high schooling.

"It was my goal and I achieved it," she said.

Not afraid of doing more studying, Ms Nortje plans on going through another at least six years to study a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery.

"I like studying and learning, when you are studying you are working, you are learning as you go," she said.

Year 10 work experience influenced Ms Nortje to follow the medical path.

"I did my work experience at a GP's and I really enjoyed meeting the GP, what he does, his relationship with the patients, he faces so many problems that he faces and has to solve," she said.

"And as a doctor you are constantly learning."

While Ms Nortje will be exposed to various placements which will introduce her to the various fields, GP or paedrics might be her calling.

"As a GP you are the first point of contact, it is very personal with those relationships," she said.

Last week, Ms Nortje, sat her interview for her application to James Cook University.

"I think I went alright, I did a lot of preparations, talked to some GPs who gave me some questions to prepare for and I think I answered well," she said.