Good news for farmers in the August to October forecast

Rockhampton is expected to receive more than its average rainfall from August to October.

Rockhampton is expected to receive more than its average rainfall from August to October.

ROCKHAMPTON will probably receive more than 97mm of rain in the next three months.

The latest Bureau of Meteorology climate outlook, issued yesterday, stated there wa a 65 per cent chance that Rockhampton will get more than its median amount of rain for August to October.

In the past, BOM has been 79 per cent accurate in its rainfall predictions for the area.

The medians were determined using data from 1990 to 2012.

Senior climatologist Felicity Gamble summarised the outlook.

“Two coastal lows in the Tasman Sea produced heavy rainfall along the eastern coastline, but much of Australia remained dry during July,” she said.

Rockhampton got more than a month’s rain on Wednesday last week.

Ms Gamble said the chance of La Nina, a phenomenon associated with heavier rainfall in northern Australia, developing in the “coming months” was about 50 per cent, “roughly double the normal risk”.

“A shift towards La Nina means wetter-than-average conditions are likely for August to October across much of eastern Australia,” she said.

The outlook also indicated days and nights were expected to become warmer across the country.

Rockhampton’s temperature forecast showed a 76 per cent chance of maximums greater than 27.3 degrees and a 100 per cent chance of minimums rising above 14.7 degrees.

“August to October temperatures are likely to be warmer than average, particularly across northern and south-east Australia,” Ms Gamble said.