Good news for job seekers, families as support arrives in CQ

BILOELA mother of four Kerry Collins said two of her sons will be under the National Disability Insurance Scheme when it rolls out today.

Her 14 and 12 year-old sons Harper and Felix both have autism, however they require different levels of support.

Kerry and her family are affiliated with Anglicare in Biloela who have been a great support to her family and the process of the NDIS roll-out.

The CQ woman is excited to see the benefits from the NDIS roll-out.

She said the scheme is tailored around the carer's needs as well as the patient's.

The NDIS will support her two sons with support at home, community support, speech and occupational therapy.

"It is an opportunity to make life easier than what it probably has been," Kerry said.

NDIS ROLL-OUT: Kerry Collins's four children Stevie, Isabella, Felix and Harper. Contributed

Anglicare Central Queensland have been on the lookout for enthusiastic staff members to join their dedicated team to assist in the increased services as part of the roll-out.

Anglicare CQ General Manager People and Strategy Chinkie Van Rensburg said the organisation had received many applications across the region.

She said the organisation received 60 job applications in Central Queensland which covered the Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Mount Morgan areas.

Between 15 to 20 of the applications were made in Rockhampton.

The Beef Capital was one of three places selected for the early roll-out.

All eligible NDIS participants will be able to receive services under the scheme from January 1, 2018.

The roll-out would require 3600 CQ staff as opposed to 1200 who currently work in the disability service sector.

Ms Van Rensburg said Anglicare CQ would be recruiting successful applicants from next week.

Anglicare CQ CEO Suzie Christensen said anyone living with a disability are welcome to to speak to their dedicated team about supporting them on their life journey.

"As a local provider with over 30 years experience in community services, we are excited about this new approach and want to help maximise the intended benefits of people exercising their right of choice and control over which services are right for them," Ms Christensen said.

If you are interested in joining the Anglicare CQ team, you can send your resume to recruitment@anglicarecq.org.au.