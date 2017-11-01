News

Good news for job seekers, families as support arrives in CQ

MUCH-NEEDED SUPPORT: Kerry Collins pictured with her children Stevie, Harper, Isabella and Felix.
MUCH-NEEDED SUPPORT: Kerry Collins pictured with her children Stevie, Harper, Isabella and Felix. Contributed
by Sean Fox

BILOELA mother of four Kerry Collins said two of her sons will be under the National Disability Insurance Scheme when it rolls out today.

Her 14 and 12 year-old sons Harper and Felix both have autism, however they require different levels of support.

Kerry and her family are affiliated with Anglicare in Biloela who have been a great support to her family and the process of the NDIS roll-out.

The CQ woman is excited to see the benefits from the NDIS roll-out.

She said the scheme is tailored around the carer's needs as well as the patient's.

The NDIS will support her two sons with support at home, community support, speech and occupational therapy.

"It is an opportunity to make life easier than what it probably has been," Kerry said.

 

NDIS ROLL-OUT: Kerry Collins's four children Stevie, Isabella, Felix and Harper.
NDIS ROLL-OUT: Kerry Collins's four children Stevie, Isabella, Felix and Harper. Contributed

Anglicare Central Queensland have been on the lookout for enthusiastic staff members to join their dedicated team to assist in the increased services as part of the roll-out.

Anglicare CQ General Manager People and Strategy Chinkie Van Rensburg said the organisation had received many applications across the region.

She said the organisation received 60 job applications in Central Queensland which covered the Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Mount Morgan areas.

Between 15 to 20 of the applications were made in Rockhampton.

The Beef Capital was one of three places selected for the early roll-out.

All eligible NDIS participants will be able to receive services under the scheme from January 1, 2018.

The roll-out would require 3600 CQ staff as opposed to 1200 who currently work in the disability service sector.

Ms Van Rensburg said Anglicare CQ would be recruiting successful applicants from next week.

Anglicare CQ CEO Suzie Christensen said anyone living with a disability are welcome to to speak to their dedicated team about supporting them on their life journey.

"As a local provider with over 30 years experience in community services, we are excited about this new approach and want to help maximise the intended benefits of people exercising their right of choice and control over which services are right for them," Ms Christensen said.

If you are interested in joining the Anglicare CQ team, you can send your resume to recruitment@anglicarecq.org.au.

Topics:  anglicare central queensland autism ndis

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

'It's personal, not factional Robert': Strelow v Schwarten

'It's personal, not factional Robert': Strelow v Schwarten

MAYOR and former MP take the gloves off in warts-and-all stoush over why Strelow lost Rockhampton's Labor Party pre-selection.

Excitement brews for Stockland Rocky's biggest store opening

Christina and Brittany Miller are excited for H&M to finally open its door on Thursday.

The wait is almost over for eager shoppers

Labor's plan to knock money off CQ business's power bills

Labor candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Minster for Energy Mark Bailey and Dobinsons Spring and Suspension manager Chris Dobinson.

The state election could be won or lost on power prices.

'Keep away from the sour grapes Margaret': Schwarten fires

FIRING BACK: Robert Schwarten.

'MARGARET'S comments are an insult to branch members and unhelpful'

Local Partners