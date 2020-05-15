Good news for region’s golfers

TEE TIME: Golfers will be able to play in groups of four again from this Saturday as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Picture: File

TEE TIME: Golfers will be able to play in groups of four again from this Saturday as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Picture: File

GOLF: Players will be able to tee off in groups of four on courses across the region from Saturday.

Golfers have for the past six weeks been playing in pairs in line with the Covid-19 restrictions.

Rockhampton Golf Club president Peter Mehlhose said while group numbers had changed, all other protocols remained in place.

They included social distancing, only one person in a cart unless they are from the same household and flags remaining in place on the greens.

READ: Rocky remains open as golf clubs across country close

READ: The COVID-19 technicality that’s closed our golf course

READ: Rocky club calls for support as events put on hold

The clubhouse is still closed and no alcohol can be taken on to the course.

Mehlhose said the smaller groups had not impacted player numbers but they had forced a rejig of competition golf.

“We could only get a limited number of people on the course and what we found was there were more people wanting to play than we could get in on a day,” he said.

“We ended up spreading the competition over a Saturday and a Sunday; we would have 110, 120 players on the Saturday and another 60 or 70 on the Sunday and they would still be in the same comp.

Rockhampton Golf Club president Peter Mehlhose: “I think they will be playing a bit quicker than normal because people have got used to playing quicker.”

“The numbers playing were very similar to normal but it just had to be spread over the two days because of social distancing.”

Two players a group meant golfers were getting through their rounds much quicker and Mehlhose expects that to continue.

“We’re back to groups of four but I think they will be playing a bit quicker than normal because people have got used to playing quicker,” he said.

“Given there’s only one player per cart, they are not zigzagging around the course and there’s no mucking around with the flagstick and they’re not raking bunkers.”

Mehlhose said it was good to see things heading in the right direction in relation to COVID-19.

He said that allowed the club to start planning for competitive and social events on the course and for social events in its function rooms.

“Our first honour board event – the foursomes championships - is on May 24.

“It will be good to start getting those events back after we had to postpone the Rocky Open and cancel the pro-am.

“We’re also hoping to have functions back on in July so we’re certainly heading in the right direction.”

Among the functions will be the club’s own 100-year celebrations, which were set down for April 18 but had to be postponed.

“We will definitely be doing something later in the year but we might look at something more informal,” he said.